Tad Brown steps in as new CEO of NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils

 15 days ago

Tad Brown has agreed to become the CEO of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils, both holdings of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment. “Tad has an extensive track record of success in the sports and entertainment industry, and we are excited to have him on board to lead our elite management team for HBSE’s next chapter,” co-founder David Blitzer said in a statement. “With his experience and passion for growing businesses and global brands, he is poised to continue our organization’s path forward and reach new levels of achievement.”

