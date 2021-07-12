Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Baseball All-Star Game becomes Greatest Sho on Earth

By RONALD BLUM
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oHjdE_0auw3jMY00

DENVER — (AP) — As five dozen All-Stars sat outside Coors Field ahead of the All-Star Game, they looked forward to the Greatest Sho on Earth.

Shohei Ohtani is the starriest of them all, the center of attention for players and fans like no one before at baseball's midsummer classic.

Fans cheered when he was introduced Monday at a news conference located outdoors, across the street from Coors Field due to the pandemic. He competed in Monday night's Home Derby and will start on the mound for the American League in Tuesday night's All-Star Game and hit leadoff as the designated hitter.

Ohtani is doing just about everything other than mow the grass and solve the ballpark's mile-high hitter-friendly air currents.

“People always say, ‘Oh no, he can’t do that,’ until the guy goes out and does it,” said Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who won his second straight derby. “And then, when he does do it, it’s like, ‘Oh, we knew it the whole time.’”

A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani will be the first two-way starter in the history of the All-Star Game, which began in 1933. Not even Babe Ruth did it, having last pitched regularly in 1919.

Ohtani was separately voted to start at DH by fans and to be among five AL starting pitchers by fellow players.

“I was actually not expecting to be chosen as a pitcher at all,” Ohtani said through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. “It’s a huge honor, and I’m going to try my best.”

Washington's Max Scherzer, who will become just the sixth pitcher to make four All-Star starts, is in the background because of Ohtani, who leads the majors with 33 home runs and is 4-1 with a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

“It would be awesome if I can hit. Right now, I’m 0-for the first half this year,” said Scherzer, who is hitless in 30 at-bats.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman said he, like others, was pushed at a young age to choose between being a pitcher or position player.

Freeman was astounded back on April 4, when Ohtani pitched a hitless first inning against the Chicago White Sox, homered in the bottom half and went back out to the mound for the second.

“I don't understand how the brain can flip flop from, 'I've got to get three outs and then I've got to go and score a run for myself,'” Freeman said. “Any time he's on the field, you're just amazed that he has the energy — the mental energy — to handle all that, because I watch the guys when they pitch, the game-planning that goes on before the games, and he's game-planning and then having to hit batting practice in the cage."

“He's got like literally a 12-hour day every day. And then when he pitches, then you have to do your arm care the next day, you got to get all the lactic acid out out of your body. And then you've still got to DH at night,” he said.

Major League Baseball altered the rules for Tuesday to allow Ohtani to essentially be two players. When he is replaced on the mound, he can remain as the DH.

“I think we would all respect what he's done and meant to our game this year. This is what the fans want to see. It’s personally what I wanted to see,” said AL manager Kevin Cash of Tampa Bay. "And to have the opportunity to do something that’s a generational talent, is pretty special. I begged Major League Baseball to tweak the rule."

Freeman was a two-way player in high school who threw in the mid-90 mph range, and most teams in 2007 wanted him as a pitcher, except the Braves and Chicago Cubs. He remembers the difficulty even at that level.

“My elbow was killing me,” he said.

San Diego third baseman Manny Machado cracked a smile when asked about his two-way talent: "I got rocked when I was 18 years old, and that's the last time I ever pitched."

Washington outfielder Juan Soto became a full-time position player at age 15 when told by coaches they were impressed with his hitting.

“I threw no-hitter and everything in Little League, but I don't know if I can do it in the big leagues,” he said.

Signed at a relatively bargain price of $3 million this year and $5.5 million next season, Ohtani will be eligible for salary arbitration after 2022. If he keeps at this pace, he raises the prospect of commanding double the usual price heading into his final season before free agency, perhaps $30 million to $40 million or more.

Baltimore first baseman Trey Mancini was on the mound, too — once upon a time.

“Dylan Bundy hit a home run off of me my senior year of high school in my last pitching performance,” he said of his future Orioles teammate.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
14K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Babe Ruth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Game#Ap#Home Derby#The American League#The Los Angeles Angels#The All Star Game#Era#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball#Al#Braves#Little League#Orioles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBKGET 17

Sho-case: Shohei Ohtani gets All-Star win for AL, bats, too

DENVER (AP) — A Sho-case for Shohei Ohtani became a grand stage for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., too. Ohtani unleashed his 100 mph heat while pitching a perfect inning for the win in becoming baseball’s first two-way All-Star, Guerrero rocked Coors Field with a 468-foot home run and the American League breezed 5-2 Tuesday night for its eighth straight victory.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Larry Stone: After a year's absence, All-Star Game brings back a baseball celebration

Jul. 14—DENVER — The All-Star Game is designed, above all, to be a showcase of the sport. Oh, in the good old days, when there was no interleague play to intermingle the players, the results clearly meant more, exemplified by Pete Rose infamously bowling over Cleveland catcher Ray Fosse in 1970. Humiliated by the All-Star tie in 2002, MLB tried to manufacture some midsummer gravitas by awarding home-field advantage in the World Series to the winning league. But the concept never really took hold and was quietly dropped a few years ago, lamented by no one.
NFLvidanewspaper.com

Is Major League Baseball’s All-Star Globalization Good For The Game?

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game has traditionally been where the top players of America’s national pastime became superstars. When baseball was at its peak, the midsummer classic was must-see TV as fans congregated around televisions on the second Tuesday in July to watch the legends of the game create a fan base that would embrace the game for generations.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLSPosted by
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Takes Ownership In Another Sports Franchise

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is putting his $450 million contract to use this week. It was just announced that he’s a new member of the Sporting Kansas City ownership group. Mahomes is already a part owner of the Kansas City Royals. Now, he’s adding an MLS team to...
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Getting reps, exposure at Commonwealth Games' All Star Baseball showcase

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The All Star Baseball showcase is ready for the first "batter up!" call of the 2021 Virginia Commonwealth Games. Players for the West squad in the All Star Baseball showcase got their swings in tonight at Liberty Baseball Stadium. The team consisting of players from LCA, Jefferson Forest, Chatham, Lord Botetourt, Blacksburg, Salem, and others.
MLBPinstripe Alley

All Star Game

I don’t follow the game as much as when I was a kid. So the generic uniforms didn’t work very well for me. That and I really used to like seeing all the different jerseys. To be honest from time to time I lost track of which league is which.
MLBWRAL

Any UNC baseball players in the All Star Game last night

[quote=19774294]Post by Larry: ChampionshipU[/quoteYep! LOLOOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL!. Larry: ChampionshipU Jul 15, 1:49 p.m. footballfan25 Jul 15, 1:17 p.m. Larry: ChampionshipU Jul 15, 11:08 a.m. All Star. View quoted thread. Yep. Figured ewe couldn’t answer which is so awesome! You’re just a hater! The ultimate compliment! Thx!. footballfan25 Jul 15, 10:40 a.m. Towel...
NFLPosted by
KFI AM 640

Baseball's All-Star Game Draws Second-Lowest Prime-Time Audience

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Major League Baseball's All-Star Game drew its second smallest prime-time audience, ahead of only the last time the game was played, but was still last week's third most-watched prime-time program, according to live-plus-same-day figures released by Nielsen today. Fox's coverage of the American League's 5-2 victory over...

Comments / 0

Community Policy