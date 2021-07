Sniper rifles have always been a staple of FPS games, but VR has had a mixed history. Maintaining a solid eyebox – the point where the lenses line up with your eye in the real world, here’s a good explainer – without the three contact points of a real rifle can lead to a tough time landing decent shots. Rebellion’s Sniper Elite VR makes sniping simple but still retains the satisfaction that comes from aiming a shot with your very own arms, using your very own eyes.