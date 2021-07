It’s no secret that ‘90s kids are wildly nostalgic for all things from that era. The decade that saw the rise of the internet also raised a generation of children that grew up to remember what life was like before the online world became ubiquitous. Access to media was limited, which made it all the more precious. It was the last decade of waiting days to hear a favorite song on the radio, or counting the weeks until a new movie was released on VHS.