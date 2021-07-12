Duluth East High School Hires New Boys Hockey Coach
(Duluth, MN - July 12, 2021) -- Duluth East High School officials announced today the hire of Steve Pitoscia as head coach for the Duluth East Boys Hockey program. Pitoscia brings to the position over 30 years experience as a hockey player, coach and volunteer. His career includes Assistant Coach and Scout for the Omaha Lancers Hockey Club; Head Coach for 16U/18U Teams, Omaha /Mastery AAA Hockey; Assistant Boys Hockey Coach for Duluth East High School and Marshall School; Head Coach for the Duluth East Bantam AA Hockey Club and Coach for Cloquet Bantam AA Hockey Club.b105country.com
