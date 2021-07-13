In East Palo Alto, Promotoras Bring Health To Their Neighbors' Front Doors

Early on a Saturday morning, Maritza Leal meets a group of other promotoras in a big parking lot next to a 7-Eleven and a taqueria. They stand in a circle, holding thick stacks of flyers and rolls of tape. One of them hands out a map of the Woodland Park Apartment Complex –– a huge development that spans many blocks on the west side of East Palo Alto. The tenants are working-class and majority Latinx and the promotoras are knocking on their doors, informing their neighbors how to get help paying their rent during the pandemic. It’s one of the many ways Maritza shares resources with her community to help them stay healthy.