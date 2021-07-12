Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal endorses Gary Black for U.S. Senate
ATLANTA - Former Gov. Nathan Deal endorsed Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black Monday for the U.S. Senate. “I’ve known Gary for over 20 years. We worked together for the entire time that I was governor,” said Deal, who served as Georgia’s chief executive from 2011 until the beginning of 2019. “He’s done a great job representing everyone in our state. That’s the kind of leadership we need in Washington.”www.gwinnettdailypost.com
