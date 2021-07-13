Cancel
Tehama County, CA

District Attorney continues push against state inmate release

By Jake Hutchison
Red Bluff Daily News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRED BLUFF — As California begins its stream of early inmate releases, Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, along with other DAs, has been pushing back. “As of right now, the early releases are a sure thing and my understanding is that some inmates have already been released,” Rogers said. “Forty-four of us elected District Attorneys first petitioned (the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) to end their emergency regulations which would allow this.”

