District Attorney continues push against state inmate release
RED BLUFF — As California begins its stream of early inmate releases, Tehama County District Attorney Matt Rogers, along with other DAs, has been pushing back. "As of right now, the early releases are a sure thing and my understanding is that some inmates have already been released," Rogers said. "Forty-four of us elected District Attorneys first petitioned (the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation) to end their emergency regulations which would allow this."
