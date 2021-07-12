Tori Sikkema Photography: Branding | Portrait | Interiors photographer based in Central NJ and beyond!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. Natural light portrait photography is easy to do but difficult to master. But indeed, some of the most beautiful portraits are shot with diffused window light, skylight, or outdoors. Always remember that a five-in-one reflector is your best friend. However, the love of your life, the one you’ll always want by your side, is a lens that’s perfectly synced with the look you want to create. Finding the right balance of color, bokeh, and sharpness can be pretty tough. Luckily, The Phoblographer has reviewed the most lenses of any publication out there. And we’ve got an essential list and a few pro tips right here for you.