When it comes to issues that breach the world internationally, it is so easy to create the narrative that someone is at fault for everything. By reading statistics and gathering information from several sources, the desire to compile data into a story that points fingers or sticks to a hegemonic value becomes second nature. However, these narratives aren’t always true. Sometimes, the reason that problems exist are not because of some particular entity or philosophy, but merely because of the same systematic dysfunctions that cause other problems.