Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Clarke; Jackson; Madison; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Wilkes SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN WILKES...MADISON SOUTHEASTERN BANKS...EASTERN JACKSON...EASTERN BARROW...OGLETHORPE CLARKE AND NORTHEASTERN OCONEE COUNTIES UNTIL 930 PM EDT At 842 PM EDT...strong thunderstorms extended from Bogart to Comer, Lexington and Danburg, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Jefferson, Commerce, Danielsville, Lexington, Athens, Statham, Arcade, Nicholson, Comer, Winterville, Bogart, Crawford, Colbert, Tignall, Arnoldsville, Ila, Carlton, Hull, Whitehall and Athens-Clarke County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH