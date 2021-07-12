Flood Advisory issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Crawford County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 651 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Meadville, Titusville, Linesville, Guys Mills, Harmonsburg, Atlantic, Adamsville, Pymatuning North, Pymatuning Central, Cochranton, Saegertown, Conneaut Lake, Hydetown, Blooming Valley, Townville, Geneva, Conneaut Lakeshore and Hartstown. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Rain is occurring over areas that received heavy rainfall and flooding on Sunday and additional flooding is expected.