Special Weather Statement issued for Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 20:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT POWELL...SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY...CENTRAL ESTILL AND WEST CENTRAL MENIFEE COUNTIES At 843 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vaughns Mill, or near Stanton, moving north at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mount Sterling, Stanton, Irvine, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Clay City, Willow Tree, Clay Lick, Means, Levee, Bowen, Cornwell, Kimbrell, Cedar Groves, Coons Station, Bean, Waltersville, Gatewoods Station, Virden and Patsey. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0