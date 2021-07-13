Cancel
Aiken County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Edgefield, Fairfield, Lexington, Newberry, Richland by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Boaters on Lake Murray should move to shore and seek shelter. Strong, erratic wind gusts and lightning are possible. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move indoors immediately. Excessive cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Aiken; Edgefield; Fairfield; Lexington; Newberry; Richland; Saluda Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of southwestern Fairfield...Lexington...north central Aiken...southern Newberry northwestern Richland...Saluda and northeastern Edgefield Counties Until 930 PM EDT. Boaters on Lake Murray Should Seek Safe Harbor At 844 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ridge Spring to near South Congaree, moving north northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph and excessive cloud to ground lightning. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. All outdoor activities should cease. Move indoors immediately. Some locations in the path of these storms include Columbia, Lexington, Cayce, Irmo, Batesburg-Leesville, Springdale, Oak Grove, Highway 6 at Lake Murray Dam, Red Bank, St. Andrews, Saluda, Johnston, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Gaston, Prosperity, Ridge Spring, Dreher Island State Park, Saluda County Airport and Columbia Metro Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 27 and 63. Interstate 26 between mile markers 84 and 105.

