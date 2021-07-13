Cancel
Grant County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 641 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located north of Gila Hot Springs, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Roberts, Gila Hot Springs, Camp Thunderbird, Copperas Vista, Sapillo Creek Valley, Upper Mimbres Valley, Sapillo Campground and Portions of the Gila Wilderness. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

