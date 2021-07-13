Severe Weather Statement issued for Harding by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 18:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Harding THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
