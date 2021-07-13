Cancel
Claiborne County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Claiborne, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Claiborne; Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TENSAS AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON PARISHES...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN AND CENTRAL CLAIBORNE COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 743 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Newellton, or 24 miles south of Tallulah, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Vicksburg, Yokena and Le Tourneau around 830 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Mound and Delta.

