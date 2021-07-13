Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colfax County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colfax THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colfax County, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Heavy Rain#18 33 00
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy