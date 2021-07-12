Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

Marketplace on the Road: Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast

By Bryan Schuerman, Meteorologist
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Our next stop on Marketplace on the Road in Jacksonville, is to the Blessings on State Bed and Breakfast. Rediscover the art of hospitality at Blessings on State Bed & Breakfast in Jacksonville, Illinois. Blessings on State welcomes you to Stay Small, Stay Safe at their two-suite inn located a short walk from Illinois College, the Governor Duncan Mansion, the historic Augustus Ayers Mansion, Lovejoy Hall and Illinois School for the Deaf. This magnificently restored 130-year-old mansion is situated in the heart of the historic district.

