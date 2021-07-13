Cancel
Champaign County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Champaign; Clark A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL CHAMPAIGN AND NORTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM EDT At 844 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Urbana, moving northeast at 30 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Pea size hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Springfield, Urbana, North Lewisburg, North Hampton, Tremont City, Woodstock, Mutual, Cable, Thackery, Westville, Lippincott, Powhattan, Mingo, Kennard, Terre Haute, Lawrenceville and Dialton. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.

alerts.weather.gov

