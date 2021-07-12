Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

FDA reportedly will issue warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine about rare autoimmune disorder

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36rf8H_0auw1LIo00
  • The Food and Drug Administration is slated to issue a fresh warning regarding the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Some recipients have reported a severe side effect: Guillain-Barré syndrome.
  • Prior to this, the vaccine was linked to blood clots in women.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to issue a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, linking the shot to a rare side effect: Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The Washington Post reports that about 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were recorded within the 12.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses administered nationwide. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note on the agency’s website that there have been no cases linked to vaccines that use mRNA technology; namely, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare phenomenon where the body’s immune system attacks its nerves, which can result in paralysis. The exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is unknown.

Most people who suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome following the vaccine have recovered, the Post notes, but some have sustained permanent nerve damage. People older than 50 are at the highest risk, and two-thirds of affected patients experience symptoms following unrelated lung, sinus or gastronomical illnesses.

The CDC previously issued warnings for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, noting female recipients of the vaccine on birth control are at a higher risk for blood clots.

More than 185 million doses of Pfizer and more than 135 million doses of Moderna have been administered, outpacing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

286K+
Followers
30K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autoimmune Disorder#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Johnson Johnson#Guillain Barr#The Washington Post#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The WHO Just Released a Major Warning About This "Dangerous" Vaccine Trend

As of right now, health officials and researchers say the best way to protect yourself against COVID is by being fully vaccinated—which in the U.S. is either two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. But experts are still divided on how to produce the greatest levels of immunity against the virus. As Pfizer butts heads with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over the need for booster shots, health officials around the world are exploring different options for upping vaccine efficacy. Now, the World Health Organization (WHO) is warning against one vaccination practice that's gaining steam.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Warning that fully vaccinated may be spreading Delta variant as cases rise across US

Health experts in the United States have raised the alarm that vaccinated individuals might be spreading the Covid-19 Delta variant, as cases surge in states across the country.The highly transmissible Delta variant now makes up more than half of new infections in the US.Currently the B.1.1.7, or Alpha, variant is the dominant strain in the country, But researchers said the Delta variant would likely overtake the Alpha variant in three to four weeks.Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, told Insider that the spread of the Delta variant could actually be worse than current data...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Said Here's Who Should be Mandated to Get Vaccinated

The coronavirus pandemic threatens to be with us forever, as cases rise, many Americans refuse to be vaccinated—and we may all need booster shots, as protection from some vaccines reportedly wears off. What to do? How can you keep yourself and your family safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box opposite Becky Quick to warn that we should be concerned about Delta, and gave essential advice about how to stay OK. Read on for five essential pieces of life-saving advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthcheckupnewsroom.com

Do I Need a Vaccine if I Already Had COVID-19?

One of the most common questions our experts hear is, “Why do I need to get the COVID-19 vaccine if I’ve already had COVID?”. It’s a good question and one that Mary Suzanne Whitworth, M.D., medical director of Infectious Diseases at Cook Children’s understands. “It can be confusing because there...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine | WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot | Fauci defends Biden's support for recommending vaccines 'one on one'

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. This is not an urban legend. A Minnesota city advised residents not to release pet goldfish into ponds and lakes – or else they could grow to the size of a football. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
Industryaudacy.com

New possible side effect of Johnson & Johnson vaccine discovered

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine may be linked to cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome. The FDA is preparing to add a warning to the vaccine in light of the new findings. But this side effect was not entirely unexpected. Guillain-Barre Syndrome, an immune response that causes paralyzation and can be very serious if not treated, has been linked to vaccinations before.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What is the link between Guillain–Barré syndrome and Covid vaccines?

US health regulators have warned that Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine may be related to an increased risk of the rare neurological disorder known as Guillain–Barré syndrome. The risk of this potentially serious disorder emerging it Covid vaccine recipients was very rare, the federal officials noted on Monday as they added the warning to its fact sheets about the vaccine.“Reports of adverse events following use of the Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine under emergency use authorisation suggest an increased risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) during the 42 days following vaccination,” the warning said. The action comes after the FDA and the Centers...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthWNCT

Can you get a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot?

(NEXSTAR) – As the highly contagious delta variant spreads around the country, you may be looking for another layer of protection from the coronavirus (you know, other than a mask). So is it possible to get a third dose of the vaccine?. The short answer is not yet. Pfizer plans...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

How Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine Is Making a Comeback

J&J has experienced multiple issues in the recent past with its COVID-19 vaccine launch. The company recently won a big additional order in Europe. It also reported encouraging data related to how its vaccine fares against a worrisome coronavirus variant. At one point, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) seemed to have...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine are 'mixing and matching' by getting Pfizer or Moderna boosters due to fears over the Indian 'Delta' variant

Some Americans who got Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine are seeking out booster shots of other vaccines despite the practice not recommended by U.S. health officials. Those seeking extra doses want more protection as the Indian 'Delta' variant spreads across the U.S. cases with studies showing that J&J is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy