FDA reportedly will issue warning on Johnson & Johnson vaccine about rare autoimmune disorder

The Food and Drug Administration is slated to issue a fresh warning regarding the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Some recipients have reported a severe side effect: Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Prior to this, the vaccine was linked to blood clots in women.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to issue a new warning for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, linking the shot to a rare side effect: Guillain-Barré syndrome.

The Washington Post reports that about 100 cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome were recorded within the 12.8 million Johnson & Johnson doses administered nationwide. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) note on the agency’s website that there have been no cases linked to vaccines that use mRNA technology; namely, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare phenomenon where the body’s immune system attacks its nerves, which can result in paralysis. The exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is unknown.

Most people who suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome following the vaccine have recovered, the Post notes, but some have sustained permanent nerve damage. People older than 50 are at the highest risk, and two-thirds of affected patients experience symptoms following unrelated lung, sinus or gastronomical illnesses.

The CDC previously issued warnings for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, noting female recipients of the vaccine on birth control are at a higher risk for blood clots.

More than 185 million doses of Pfizer and more than 135 million doses of Moderna have been administered, outpacing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.