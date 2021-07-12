Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How Three Music Industry Insiders Are Embracing the Post-Lockdown Summer

By Annika Lautens
FASHION Magazine |
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Cardin, Haviah Mighty and High Klassified on creating music during lockdown, how their styles evolved during the pandemic and the beauty products they're loving. Calling all Canadian music aficionados — today Apple launched their new Behind the Mac campaign, and it’s a love letter to the Canadian music industry. Through a series of found photos and videos, the commercial features raw and intimate moments of 16 Canadian creatives driving global music culture today. After many celebrities came under fire during the pandemic for projecting their privilege during a time of such stress, it’s refreshing to see widely recognized stars like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes in a more relaxed environment.

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Cardin
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Film Music#Canadian#La Roche#Chanel#Les Beiges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple
News Break
Arts
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicofficialcharts.com

Dave claims Top 2 trending songs in the UK with Verdansk and In The Fire

Dave claims the Top 2 on this week's Official Trending Chart with songs from his new album We're All Alone In This Together. As well as the album's latest single, Stormzy collaboration Clash, Verdansk and In The Fire are proving the most popular songs on the rapper's second studio album, which is heading for Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart.
Theater & Danceoneedm.com

How Dance Music Has Been Instrumental in Online Industries

Dance music originates back to the late 19th century when people would attend ballrooms for socialising, and of course, dancing. The working classes made it popular, and its influences have become far-reaching, even as far as online industries. We’ll reveal how dance music influences the online world today, including online casino gaming, fashion websites and more. Read on!
Beauty & FashionPosted by
American Songwriter

Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Emily Daccarett

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Daccarett over Zoom video!. Can music exist without the influence of fashion?​. For designer Emily Daccarett fashion and music can not be separated. Daccarett creates an immersive world of storytelling through music, film, and fashion. Each artistic direction begins with a beat that forms a story. From the start of her brand, she has fused those worlds together, creating a symbiotic flow between the two. She uses textiles, shapes, and sound as her tools to world building, and gives her audience the chance to step into those stories and experience it themselves. She graduated from Instituto Marangoni in Paris and the prestigious Ecole De La Chambre Syndicale de La Couture Parisienne, where she trained in the French technique of draping and pattern making. Soon after graduated from the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. She made her runway debut with Concept Shows during LA Fashion Week. Now she is pushing the boundaries of her imagination through synth-pop. Think of Blondie and David Lynch having a baby in 2020 and that’s the direction her music takes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Zendaya Brings Short Shorts to the Space Jam Premiere

Who wears short shorts? Zendaya wears short shorts—and makes them look damn good. Last night in Los Angeles, the actor hit the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere wearing a fabulous ensemble by Moschino that was all about showing some leg. Moschino’s long-sleeve silk jacket and matching cut-off shorts, both...
Musictownandcountrymag.com

Madonna's Latest Collaborator Opens Up About Their Next Project

Madonna has a long history with film. It's not her acting career that distinguishes the pop star, but her uncanny ability to spot up-and-coming directors before they've hit it big. Before he was an Academy Award-nominated auteur, David Fincher directed Madonna in four iconic music videos, including "Express Yourself" and "Vogue." Mark Romanek, the filmmaker whose take on "Bedtime Story" got Madonna into the Museum of Modern Art, went on to direct Never Let Me Go and the Robin Williams thriller One Hour Photo. And of course there's her ex-husband Guy Ritchie, who has become synonymous with action-packed blockbusters, but probably the less said about that the better.
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

What Does It Really Take to Cover a Tattoo?

We asked an expert all our burning questions about repurposing unwanted ink. Art is subjective and beauty is in the eye of the beholder — but what do you do when your body art no longer feels beautiful or meaningful to you? Or worse, triggers negative emotions? Do you take the route of Ariana Grande and cover it with makeup for special occasions, or do you repurpose the design altogether? When Rihanna recently hit the streets of NYC with boyfriend ASAP Rocky (in a high fashion look, we might add), the internet couldn’t help but notice one of her tats has been covered with a redesign. On RiRi’s ankle, a crown tattoo sat where the shark design she got to match former boyfriend Drake in 2016 once did. Fans were quick to notice the change and reminisce on the romantic and musical duo that was once AubRih.
Worldloudersound.com

New survey reveals how music has helped the UK survive lockdown

According to a new survey published this week by UK Music and taken by pollsters Public First, music has played an integral role in reducing the stresses of the majority of UK citizens over lockdown. It was the largest poll performed since the music industry's initial closure back in March...
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Tropic Of C Collabs With Revolve For The Ultimate Swimwear Line

Tropic of C and Revolve have come together for a collaboration swimwear line. Tropic Of C, which was founded by model, Candice Swanepoel, explores Tulum with Joan Smalls, Irina Shayk, and Swanepoel for the exclusive capsule collection with Revolve. The brands embrace summer togetherness and adventures with colorful swimsuits, crochet...
MoviesNYLON

Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Spy Thriller 'Argylle'

The Grammy winner is set to make her acting debut in Argylle, the new spy thriller from director Mathew Vaughn. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dua Lipa joins a star-studded cast, working alongside Catherine O’Hara, Henry Cavill, Samuel L.Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bryan Cranston. The film is...
Behind Viral Videostalesbuzz.com

Uncanny Taylor Swift lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Fans can’t shake it off: This influencer looks uncannily like Taylor Swift. A TikTok user named Ashley — who uses the handle @traumarn13 — has gone viral for her extreme likeness to the 31-year-old pop star. Even the social media star’s own daughter was fooled by the resemblance. “She was...
MusicBillboard

Dua Lipa Shares a 'Peek' Into Her Week, Including Reunion With Blackpink's Jennie

Dua Lipa offered a "peek into the week" of her life with a carousel of pictures, and the Blinks peeped one of their favorites: Jennie of BLACKPINK. The Future Nostalgia pop star seemed to have a splendid Fourth of July weekend, chilling with her pup Dexter and boyfriend Anwar Hadid and taking selfies in front of any reflective surface, from a mirror to a car window. But her two pastimes combined when she snapped a selfie with Jennie.

Comments / 0

Community Policy