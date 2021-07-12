How Three Music Industry Insiders Are Embracing the Post-Lockdown Summer

We had the pleasure of interviewing Emily Daccarett over Zoom video!. Can music exist without the influence of fashion?​. For designer Emily Daccarett fashion and music can not be separated. Daccarett creates an immersive world of storytelling through music, film, and fashion. Each artistic direction begins with a beat that forms a story. From the start of her brand, she has fused those worlds together, creating a symbiotic flow between the two. She uses textiles, shapes, and sound as her tools to world building, and gives her audience the chance to step into those stories and experience it themselves. She graduated from Instituto Marangoni in Paris and the prestigious Ecole De La Chambre Syndicale de La Couture Parisienne, where she trained in the French technique of draping and pattern making. Soon after graduated from the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles. She made her runway debut with Concept Shows during LA Fashion Week. Now she is pushing the boundaries of her imagination through synth-pop. Think of Blondie and David Lynch having a baby in 2020 and that’s the direction her music takes.