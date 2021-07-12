How Three Music Industry Insiders Are Embracing the Post-Lockdown Summer
Charlotte Cardin, Haviah Mighty and High Klassified on creating music during lockdown, how their styles evolved during the pandemic and the beauty products they're loving. Calling all Canadian music aficionados — today Apple launched their new Behind the Mac campaign, and it’s a love letter to the Canadian music industry. Through a series of found photos and videos, the commercial features raw and intimate moments of 16 Canadian creatives driving global music culture today. After many celebrities came under fire during the pandemic for projecting their privilege during a time of such stress, it’s refreshing to see widely recognized stars like Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes in a more relaxed environment.fashionmagazine.com
