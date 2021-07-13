Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

Council Enacts Zoning Changes to Facilitate Deployment of 5G Wireless Infrastructure. ROCKVILLE, Md., July 27, 2021—Today the Council approved Zoning Text Amendment (ZTA) 19-07, Telecommunications Towers – Limited Use, which would facilitate the deployment of next-generation wireless infrastructure in Montgomery County via wireless small cell (also known as “5G”) antennas on utility and light poles that would offer faster speeds, enhanced reliability and greater capacity. The zoning measure was sponsored by Councilmember Hans Riemer and cosponsored by Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Craig Rice. The vote was 7-2 with Councilmembers Sidney Katz and Will Jawando voting against the zoning text amendment.