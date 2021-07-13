Cancel
Politics

Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

DFW Community News
The Planning and Zoning Commission reviews and considers submitted site plans and plats, makes recommendations to City Council on zoning ordinance amendments, Comprehensive Plan amendments, specific use permits, and rezoning requests.

