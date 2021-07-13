Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

On a national stage, UConn's Bueckers, Moore use 'power and influence' in an effort to influence change

By Doug Bonjour
Connecticut Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night when the biggest names in sports hit the red carpet in celebration of their accomplishments, women’s basketball’s most iconic college program stole the show. UConn players both past and present, Maya Moore and Paige Bueckers, took to the stage Saturday at the ESPYS to educate about issues larger than themselves.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Maya Moore
Person
George Floyd
Person
Renee Montgomery
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Black Women#Uconn#Espys#Arthur Ashe Award#Warmup#Philando Castile#Mvp#Lgbtq#Huskies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
College SportsNBC Washington

UConn's Paige Bueckers Takes in a Goodman League Game at Barry Farms in D.C.

UConn star Bueckers takes in Goodman League game at Barry Farms originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Paige Bueckers, UConn women’s basketball standout, has been spotted in the nation’s capital, attending a Goodman League game in D.C.’s Barry Farms neighborhood. Bueckers, a rising sophomore on Gino Auriemma’s University of Connecticut...
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
NBAConnecticut Post

Bradley Beal out of Olympics for health and safety reasons

On a U.S. basketball team filled with stars, nobody scored more than Bradley Beal during the season. At the top of his NBA game, he was finally set to take on the international one. The coronavirus has wrecked his Olympic dreams. Beal will miss the Olympics after being placed into...
Stratford, CTConnecticut Post

Brakettes announce tryouts for all three teams

The Stratford Brakettes softball organization will conduct tryouts for all three of its teams on Aug. 2 at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field in Stratford. Former UConn star Caron Butler calls out Gov. Lamont for... UConn, Wilbur Cross product Andrew Marrero to sign with... Candidates for the 18U Select...
NFLElle

German Gymnastics Team Wear Full-Body Leotards In Protest Over Sexualisation Of Their Sport

The Olympics serves to launch the profiles of talented athletes, unite countries in pride and recognise record-breaking athletes in their fields. But, over the years, the Olympics has also been a platform for social justice issues with athletes using their moment in the spotlight to alert the viewing global audience to ongoing injustices. For example, in 1968 Team USA athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos rose their hands to make a Black Power fist while on the medal podium to remind viewers that even though they were Team USA athletes, Black people back at home still didn't have fundamental civil rights.
BasketballPosted by
Hartford Courant

UConn women’s basketball looking for freshman Amari DeBerry to step up the pace and provide post depth

Amari DeBerry wasn’t expecting the transition from high school to playing for the UConn women’s basketball team to be particularly easy, and she was right. But she’s welcomed the challenge. “I’m learning how things work around here,” she said. “It’s not full swing. It’s still summer session, but getting a taste of everything, getting to know the girls a lot better is a big part of all this, ...
Indiana Statebtpowerhouse.com

Indiana Offers 2023 Combo Guard Jakai Newton

Late last month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his new staff decided to offer 2023 prospect Jakai Newton. Newton comes out of Covington, Georgia and is largely unranked by the national recruiting services. However, he’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds by 247Sports and seems to be one of the best players in the state of Indiana for the 2023 cycle. Along with Indiana, he also currently has offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia, and Ole Miss among others.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why USA Men's Basketball Has a 'Gregg Popovich Problem'

Chris Broussard: “Popovich is 11-6 in international play. They were 75-1 under Krzyzewski, and we hadn’t lost an Olympic game in 25 years. He’s 6-3 in games that matter internationally. He’s doing a BAD job. There are other reasons –‘ does the roster fit?’ and players aren’t playing well, I get all that, but there are no two ways about it, he’s struggling in international play. They’ve lost three out of their last four if you count exhibitions and he’s 11-6… Popovich is trying to run an offense with ball and player movement, which I like and I think is the best way to play basketball because a 5-man team that is talented is going to beat a team that is just ISO for the most part, but these players aren’t used to playing that way. That’s not how most teams play in the NBA anymore, and it’s not how our greatest players grow up playing. We’re not used to guarding those types of offenses anymore either… We got some issues here, and Popovich’s coaching has been one of them… We say that ‘the world has caught up…’ The whole world HAS caught up, but no individual country has caught us. We’re not playing ‘the world’, we’re playing individual countries. Slovenia has two million people, think about that. Brooklyn has more people than Slovenia!” (Full Video Above)
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

Syracuse basketball wants ‘me to come there,’ 4-star J.J. Starling says

Syracuse basketball, J.J. Starling (Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports) Syracuse basketball 2022 high-priority target J.J. Starling recently took an official visit to the Hill, and he said in an interview that this trip went well. That’s highly encouraging. Still, the competition for the stellar four-star guard and Central New...

Comments / 0

Community Policy