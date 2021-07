Having looked at the current situation with GGP it would appear (Dare I say it) that this is one company that have many ducks in a row and are seriously de-risked, especially since they have Newcrest approx. 45 Km away, are carrying out the decline at break neck speed.....oh and there's a sh*t load of gold and copper down there.......so much so that even after all this time we still are no closer to knowing just how big Havieron is?