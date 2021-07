From its origins as one of the original “mobile banks” in the 1990s — designed to serve truckers across the country through a network of truck stops — TAB Bank has evolved into an innovative digital bank serving businesses across sectors and around the country. “A lot of things you hear today are the original problems TAB Bank set out to solve for truck drivers,” says President and CEO Curt Queyrouze. “Like we saw with the pandemic, that was absolutely true when you couldn’t walk into a branch. Some of us have been working on that for a long time.”