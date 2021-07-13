Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

On a national stage, UConn's Bueckers, Moore use 'power and influence' in an effort to influence change

By Doug Bonjour
Register Citizen
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night when the biggest names in sports hit the red carpet in celebration of their accomplishments, women’s basketball’s most iconic college program stole the show. UConn players both past and present, Maya Moore and Paige Bueckers, took to the stage Saturday at the ESPYS to educate about issues larger than themselves.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Maya Moore
Person
George Floyd
Person
Renee Montgomery
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Black Women#Uconn#Espys#Arthur Ashe Award#Warmup#Philando Castile#Mvp#Lgbtq#Huskies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Society
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
College SportsNBC Washington

UConn's Paige Bueckers Takes in a Goodman League Game at Barry Farms in D.C.

UConn star Bueckers takes in Goodman League game at Barry Farms originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Paige Bueckers, UConn women’s basketball standout, has been spotted in the nation’s capital, attending a Goodman League game in D.C.’s Barry Farms neighborhood. Bueckers, a rising sophomore on Gino Auriemma’s University of Connecticut...
NFLElle

German Gymnastics Team Wear Full-Body Leotards In Protest Over Sexualisation Of Their Sport

The Olympics serves to launch the profiles of talented athletes, unite countries in pride and recognise record-breaking athletes in their fields. But, over the years, the Olympics has also been a platform for social justice issues with athletes using their moment in the spotlight to alert the viewing global audience to ongoing injustices. For example, in 1968 Team USA athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos rose their hands to make a Black Power fist while on the medal podium to remind viewers that even though they were Team USA athletes, Black people back at home still didn't have fundamental civil rights.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why USA Men's Basketball Has a 'Gregg Popovich Problem'

Chris Broussard: “Popovich is 11-6 in international play. They were 75-1 under Krzyzewski, and we hadn’t lost an Olympic game in 25 years. He’s 6-3 in games that matter internationally. He’s doing a BAD job. There are other reasons –‘ does the roster fit?’ and players aren’t playing well, I get all that, but there are no two ways about it, he’s struggling in international play. They’ve lost three out of their last four if you count exhibitions and he’s 11-6… Popovich is trying to run an offense with ball and player movement, which I like and I think is the best way to play basketball because a 5-man team that is talented is going to beat a team that is just ISO for the most part, but these players aren’t used to playing that way. That’s not how most teams play in the NBA anymore, and it’s not how our greatest players grow up playing. We’re not used to guarding those types of offenses anymore either… We got some issues here, and Popovich’s coaching has been one of them… We say that ‘the world has caught up…’ The whole world HAS caught up, but no individual country has caught us. We’re not playing ‘the world’, we’re playing individual countries. Slovenia has two million people, think about that. Brooklyn has more people than Slovenia!” (Full Video Above)
NFLPress Democrat

Simone Biles’ withdrawal signals trend toward athletes’ self-advocacy

As usual, Simone Biles stuck her landing. Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast ever to chalk her hands, found another way to shock the world Tuesday when she pulled out of the team all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics, ascribing it to mental unease. “This Olympic Games, I wanted it...
Jefferson City, MOColumbia Daily Tribune

NIL influence at Mizzou primed to grow further after bill's signing

Nearly two weeks after the NCAA adopted a policy for student-athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness, the momentum behind that movement in Missouri only continues to grow. Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday signed the state's NIL bill in Jefferson City, with Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk and...
NBARegister Citizen

Two vets and one first-timer, Connecticut Sun All-Stars ready for Team USA matchup

Brionna Jones is a WNBA All-Star for the first time in her five-year career. But unlike any other year, Jones’ All-Star debut won’t be against another team of All-Stars. Instead, Jones and the 11 other WNBA All-Stars will face off in an exhibition game against Team USA Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Las Vegas in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy