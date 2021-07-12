Cancel
A lot of rain... but too fast?

KAAL-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wednesday scenario looks to be a setup to yeild plenty of heavy rainfall, but the question is will it be too face. Multiple thunderstorms with a lot of water content in the clouds will set the stage for the possibility of seeing too much rain too quickly. The Flooding risk is a bit elevated. Our area is in a level 2 of 4 for that risk of excessive rainfall on Wednesday. An early look shows potential for some spots rising up towards 2-3". Our ground should still be more favorable to absorbing this, but not quite as nicely as it would have been a couple weeks ago.

