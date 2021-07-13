Cancel
Alert Day: Wednesday severe storm potential

KAAL-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've issued an Alert Day for Wednesday with the threat of storms bringing hail, wind, tornadoes and even a bit of concern for flash flooding. This threat doesn't come without question marks though. As we're a bit under 48 hours from the onset of storms, this system is presenting two distinct timing scenarios and two placement scenarios. Let's talk a bit about them.

