Former Pike Lib, Alabama baseball star Chandler Avant hired as Goshen baseball coach

By DAVID MUNDEE
Dothan Eagle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoshen athletic director Don Moore feels the school hit a home run Monday night with its new head baseball coach. Former Pike Liberal Arts and University of Alabama standout Chandler Avant, who had a brief minor league career, was hired Monday night by the Pike County Board of Education to become the Eagles’ new coach. Avant, a 30th round pick of the New York Mets in 2018, replaces Robbie Kinsaul, who resigned after the season.

dothaneagle.com

