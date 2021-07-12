Former Pike Lib, Alabama baseball star Chandler Avant hired as Goshen baseball coach

Goshen athletic director Don Moore feels the school hit a home run Monday night with its new head baseball coach. Former Pike Liberal Arts and University of Alabama standout Chandler Avant, who had a brief minor league career, was hired Monday night by the Pike County Board of Education to become the Eagles’ new coach. Avant, a 30th round pick of the New York Mets in 2018, replaces Robbie Kinsaul, who resigned after the season.