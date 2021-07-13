Cancel
MLB

Watch Shohei Ohtani nearly hit baseballs out of Coors Field in Home Run Derby batting practice

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani nearly hit baseballs out of Coors Field during Home Run Derby batting practice. Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani is the star of the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, as he is slated to be the starting pitcher and the leadoff hitter for the American League team on Tuesday night. That is due to his stellar play through the first half of the season. But on Monday, Ohtani is participating in the Home Run Derby in the high altitude of Denver, Co.

fansided.com

FanSided

