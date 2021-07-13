Watch Shohei Ohtani nearly hit baseballs out of Coors Field in Home Run Derby batting practice

Tonight's Major League All-Star Game features the best players in baseball, but the buzz is about one in particular - Shohei Ohtani of the LA Angels - 27 years old, native of Japan, very much challenging traditional notions about the game. He is the rare player who both pitches and hits and does both really well. He currently leads the majors in home runs and is 4 and 1 as a starting pitcher. His two-way exploits are drawing comparisons to Babe Ruth. NPR's Tom Goldman reports.