Northam announces $3.4M to advance research commercialization in key tech sectors

Augusta Free Press
 15 days ago

Gov. Ralph Northam today announced that 34 small technology-focused businesses in Virginia will receive a total of $3.4 million in Commonwealth Commercialization Fund grants. The grants will support commercialize research in an array of sectors, including agricultural and environmental technologies, autonomous systems,...

