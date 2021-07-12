Cancel
Boston, MA

It was a scorching June, and it’s been a wet July so far. Is this more evidence of climate change?

By Dave Epstein Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis has been a pretty wild meteorological summer so far, with the hottest June on record and now one of the wettest Julys. There’s been at least a trace of rain every day this month, with over 8.89 inches total in Boston. In addition to the rain, it’s been very muggy, and there’s a lot more humidity on the way this week. Although I don’t see any heat waves in the foreseeable future, the higher humidity is going to dominate.

Environmenteenews.net

Wildfires were so hot they cooled the planet

Wildfires are becoming so intense they could alter the Earth’s climate, though not always in expected ways, according to a study published yesterday in Geophysical Research Letters. The bushfires that ravaged Australia in 2019 and 2020 were so intense they actually cooled temperatures in the Southern Hemisphere last year, researchers...
Environmentarcamax.com

Commentary: Heat waves, wildfires, floods -- what's with all the extreme weather?

Reading the news over the past month — or maybe just stepping outside — you could get the sense that something has gone wrong with the weather. One heat wave after another has struck the West Coast, which, as a result, is now on fire. Western Europe has been deluged by rain, killing hundreds. Across Asia, from Japan to Turkey, temperature records have been falling like dominoes, and, most recently, several cities in China have been flooded by heavy rainfall.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

More frequent wildfires could have drastic climate impact, study warns

With smoky skies becoming a ubiquitous feature of the American summer, a new study suggests wildfires may have “grown to a point where they can alter the climate state." “These are transient effects that will have no bearing on the trajectory of climate — unless they happen all the time,” John Fasullo, a scientist at the National Center for Atmospheric Research, told The Hill of brush fires like the ones that ravaged Australia in 2019-2020.
Maine StateWPFO

Wet end to July in Maine with more showers and thunderstorms

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland has received nearly eight inches of rain this month, with more on the way before the start of August. Don't get used to Wednesday's sunshine and low humidity. A cool start to Thursday will gradually turn cloudy as the day progresses. Showers arrive late afternoon into the evening hours.
Maine StateWGME

Wet end to July in Maine with more showers and thunderstorms

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland has received nearly eight inches of rain this month, with more on the way before the start of August. Don't get used to Wednesday's sunshine and low humidity. A cool start to Thursday will gradually turn cloudy as the day progresses. Showers arrive late afternoon into the evening hours.

