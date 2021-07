DENVER (AP) — The gold-plated necklace Fernando Tatis Jr. wore for the All-Star festivities was both flashy and eye-catching — just like his game. The San Diego slugger nicknamed “El Niño" — he wore it proudly on the chain — is certainly a home-run hitting, bat-flipping show of force. Even more, he exudes cool as he becomes the ambassador of fun for the game of baseball.