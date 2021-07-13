Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Kevin Feige Says “Very Special” Sequel Honors Chadwick Boseman

Michaela Coel is in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and fans think she could be playing Storm. Lukas Werneck drew a wonderful version of the star in character. When the news broke out yesterday, the MCU fandom was thrilled to hear the I May Destroy You actress would be teaming up with Ryan Coogler and crew for the sequel. After that initial excitement wore off though, attention turned to who she could be playing in the film. Black Panther’s universe offers a lot of options for who she could bring to life on the big screen. Despite worthy ideas like Madam Slay, but the fans are hungry for some X-Men and this could be an entry point where the mutants come into view. Loki’s big ending for Season 1 has greatly enhanced all the possibilities with this one. So, it will be interesting to see how it goes as the film approaches.