Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Producer Kevin Feige Says “Very Special” Sequel Honors Chadwick Boseman
Marvel Studios President and producer Kevin Feige updates Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, saying the "very special" sequel from director Ryan Coogler honors Chadwick Boseman. After the 43-year-old King T'Challa actor died in August 2020, Feige confirmed in December that Marvel would not recast the character because Boseman's portrayal "is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past." Instead, to "honor the legacy that Chad helped us build," Feige revealed Wakanda Forever would "continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film."comicbook.com
Comments / 0