Yakima and Sunnyside community COVID-19 testing sites closing after July 31
The COVID-19 testing sites at State Fair Park in Yakima and the Sunnyside Community Center will close after July 31, Yakima County health officials said Monday. Testing has been available at the two sites seven days a week for people along with care coordination services that provide support as they wait for their results. While these sites will close, community members will still have opportunities to get tested, the Yakima Health District said in a news release.www.yakimaherald.com
