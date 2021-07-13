Flood Warning issued for Clay, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-15 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding. Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation. Target Area: Clay; Richland The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois Little Wabash River below Clay City affecting Richland and Clay Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Little Wabash River below Clay City. * Until Thursday evening. * At 6:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 19.5 feet. * Flood stage is 18.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Monday was 19.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor flooding begins to wooded areas and agricultural land immediately adjacent to the river. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood left bank farmland. * Impact...At 18.5 feet, Wilcox Bridge Lane floods just east of the Little Wabash River near the gage location. Blueflower Lane southeast of the gage begins to flood. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, 2600E Road begins to flood 1.5 miles south of Wynoose. * Impact...At 19.7 feet, Mayflower Road...just north of U.S. Route 50...begins to flood. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Little Wabash River Clay City 18.0 19.5 Mon 6 pm CDT 19.4 19.1 17.7