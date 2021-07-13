Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Master John Marshall: Historians Uncover F&M Namesake’s Ugly History

By About Us
the-college-reporter.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe morning of Sunday, June 27th, a local man walking his dog across F&M’s campus discovered that the Manning Green statue of John Marshall had been drenched in thick red paint, not yet dried by the morning sun. Hours later, a crime report email was issued by DPS to the campus community, containing no context, and simply stating that “vandalism and the destruction of property is a crime and exceeds the boundary of free speech.”

www.the-college-reporter.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Virginia State
Lancaster, PA
Education
City
Madison, PA
City
Lancaster, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Locke
Person
John Marshall
Person
Benjamin Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Books#Marshall Law#Librarians#F M#Dps#Gratz College In#Dei Department#Federalist#Lockesian#African Americans#The Gold Coast#Acs#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas on Tuesday came down to two Republicans in a race to succeed Rep. Ron Wright, who in February became the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Susan Wright, a GOP party activist and widow of the late congressman, carried the endorsement of former President Donald Trump into the special election runoff with Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator who is backed by former Gov. Rick Perry.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Regions near Olympic host Tokyo to seek COVID-19 emergency steps

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host Tokyo will ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, after COVID-19 infections spiked to a record high in the Japanese capital. Tokyo recorded 2,848 new cases of coronavirus...

Comments / 1

Community Policy