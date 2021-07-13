TPD, FC Tulsa team up for community event at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — The Tulsa Police Department and FC Tulsa soccer team are teaming up this week for a new community engagement project.

The two will be at Woodland Hills Mall on Thursday and Friday competing in a FIFA Tournament.

Registration opened today for middle and high school students to participate and meet officers and players of the community.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click on the following link to register, https://bit.ly/36xHckk.

©2021 Cox Media Group