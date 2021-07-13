‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Reveals Her Late Father Wasn’t Her Biological Dad

A new view! Hannah Brown offered her fans a tour of her apartment following a major makeover. “I finally feel at home! 🏠❤️ I had been putting off designing my space for so long because I kept thinking I would do it at my next place, but I’ve got to tell you that having @puresaltinteriors make-over my apartment has really changed my mindset on that. They came in and made my space so cozy and comfy, I’m so grateful!!” the former Bachelorette, 26, captioned a compilation of photos of her refreshed space via Instagram on Wednesday, July 21.