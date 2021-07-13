Cancel
‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Reveals Her Late Father Wasn’t Her Biological Dad

By Alyssa Norwin
Hollywood Life
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Thurston shared a big secret with Justin Glaze during their one-on-one date on the July 12 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’. The July 12 episode of The Bachelorette featured a one-on-one date between Katie Thurston and Justin Glaze. The date consisted of them having a fake wedding ceremony, which included saying their vows. It was quite intense and romantic, and took the relationship between Katie and Justin to the next level. However, during the nighttime portion of the date, Katie opened up about why part of the activity was hard for her.

