Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'NCIS' Sets Season 19 Premiere Date: See the CBS Fall 2021 Schedule

WHAS 11
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS has set its fall 2021 schedule, which kicks off in September. NCIS will launch its 19th season on a new night -- Mondays -- starting Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the series premiere of new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Hawai'i, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. An entire night of FBI begins Tuesday, Sept. 21 with a three-show crossover event that opens with FBI, followed by FBI: Most Wanted and the launch of new series, FBI: International.

www.whas11.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Petersen
Person
Jorja Fox
Person
Latifah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncis#Cbs#Season Premiere#Series Premiere#Fall Schedule#Ncis#Cbs#Fbi#Survivor#Queen Latifah#Seal Team#Paramount#Activist#Hawai#Broadway S#P I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 stars react to premiere date news

Earlier this week, the news was announced that Blue Bloods season 12 has an official premiere date! Sure, it’s a tiny bit later than anyone expected, but isn’t it still nice to know at all that the series is coming back? We like to think so!. So leading up to...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 photo: Brian Dietzen is back on set as Jimmy!

Season 19 production is officially underway, and there’s another thing to be excited about now — Brian Dietzen is on set as Jimmy Palmer!. It’s become a longstanding tradition that every season, Dietzen shares an image of Palmer’s signature glasses upon his arrival to set. There’s something so calming about the tradition — even with all of the change that has been around NCIS over the years, you can always be excited to see Jimmy.
TV Seriesshowbizjunkies.com

Fox Announces Fall 2021 Primetime Premiere Dates

Fox has set its fall 2021-2022 primetime lineup’s premiere dates, which includes series debut slots for The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Alter Ego. Fox’s fall schedule also includes the return of 9-1-1, the sixth season of The Masked Singer, and The Resident season five. Fox’s Sunday “Animation...
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Yellowstone Season 4: Release Date, Cast and Plot with Everything We Have!!!

Yellowstone Season 4 Updates: Kevin Coaster and his ranching household would return in Yellowstone’s fourth season. Yellowstone’s fourth season is on the way, but not for a long time till now. The Paramount Network seasoned that the superhit drama will not emerge till the fall – it has been recommended that a November streaming is on the cards.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

NCIS Season 19 Release Date, Expected Plot and Who Have Joined the Cast?

The television series, which stood up with a fictional American cop delegation, is coming with its nineteenth season. These fictional cop agents are from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, incorporating both the military and police procedural activities. However, the onlookers of the show are astonished and happy about the renewal of the nineteenth season of NCIS.
TV SeriesFOX 28 Spokane

NBC Fall Premiere Dates: ‘The Blacklist’ Moves Nights, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ & More Set Returns

NBC has unveiled its fall lineup of new series and returning favorites including a new night for The Blacklist and a two-hour premiere for Law & Order: SVU. Along with making way for fresh titles like the James Wolk drama Ordinary Joe and the thriller La Brea, NBC will also offer an Olympic Dreams special with the Jonas Brothers and welcome new game show Family Game Fight! hosted by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. The Voice, The Wall, New Amsterdam, and the One Chicago‘s Fire, Med, and PD also return along with newest Law & Order series Organized Crime.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 photo: First look at the premiere script!

If you have not heard the fantastic news as of yet, NCIS season 19 is currently in production! The show is getting ready for the big September 20 premiere date, and while things are changing onscreen, it does seem like they are relying a lot on familiarity behind the scenes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Bridgerton season 2 premiere date: Will be impacted by shutdowns?

There’s some bad news to report from the set of Bridgerton season 2, and we’re already wondering how some of it will impact the show’s short-term future. Let’s kick things off with the facts. According to a new report from Deadline, the historical drama is shutting down indefinitely (and for the second time this production period) after a staff member on the show tested positive for the virus. The suspension this time will allow producers to figure out the best way to continue amidst the spread of the dangerous Delta variant. This is a tough show to film during a global health crisis — it requires a lot of people to be on-screen at the same time and due to the historical setting, it’s not like you can write a virus into the overall story.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

FBI International: Premiere Date, Cast, And Other Quick Things To Know About The CBS Spin-Off

This fall, CBS has another FBI show to add to its line-up. Specifically, FBI: International, the third installment to the Dick Wolf-created TV franchise, promises to be a worldwide sensation — particularly with its lead characters relying on top-notch intelligence, expert quick thinking, and physical strength in order to take down imposing forces around the planet. Mixing exotic locales with a well-proven formula, FBI: International should appeal to anyone who enjoyed the previous two FBI shows. Now, before its September premiere, we're here to tell you everything we know about this new CBS spin-off series.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

NCIS Season 19 is not coming to CBS in August 2021

We’re ready for our favorite TV crime dramas to air. Sadly, we’re still waiting for a bit longer. NCIS Season 19 is not going to come to CBS next month. If we’re completely honest, I don’t think anyone thought the series would arrive on CBS in August 2021. It never has done! NCIS is a fall series, and that means a September start date.
TV Seriesrepublic-online.com

‘Manifest’ Star Matt Long Joins New NBC Pilot ‘Getaway’

While the future of Manifest hangs in the balance, one of the series’ main cast members, Matt Long, has signed on for a new NBC pilot, Getaway, alongside Marg Helgenberger (CSI), Jasmin Mathews (The Rookie) and E.J. Bonilla (The Long Road Home). Manifest fans need not worry, however, as Deadline...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Sets Season 7 Premiere Date, Drops Dual Look At Upcoming Episodes – Comic-Con

Fear The Walking Dead will be on the hunt when the AMC spinoff returns this fall, as it was made clear Saturday during the series’ Comic-Con@Home panel. The network revealed during the presentation that Season 7 of FearTWD will premiere October 17 and unleashed not one but two significant looks at the upcoming cycle of the zombie apocalypse spinoff toplined by Lennie James and Colman Domingo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy