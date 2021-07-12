Cancel
McNeese homers in Cardinal win at Logan-Magnolia

By Bryan Clark/Sports Writer
clarindaherald.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clarinda Cardinal bats put up a pair of big innings in earning a 10-3 win at Logan-Magnolia Wednesday, July 7. This was the first of two games the Cardinals added to the schedule last week to make sure they don’t go nearly two weeks between games before this week’s district tournament. The Cardinals took the lead for good with a three-run third inning and then erased any doubt in the game’s outcome by adding five runs in the fifth.

