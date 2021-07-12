Sport shorts and scores for July 12

LINCOLN — The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics Juniors dropped two games on Saturday but won their game on Sunday in the Capital City Clash. The early game on Saturday saw the Juniors relinquish a 6-5 lead heading into the fifth inning against Post 15 West Junior Legion, allowing three runs in the fifth and four in the seventh. Their three runs in the bottom of the seventh were not enough to come back and they lost 12-9.