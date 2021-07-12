Mystic Cinema Group looks to turn South County Commons space into luxury cinema
Theater will reopen today as plans to renovate continue. Entertainment Cinemas in South County Commons has been closed since March 2020 when the Pandemic hit and government-mandated closures forced businesses to close. After announcing the location would close permanently, an opportunity opened for the team that renovated the Mystic Cinema into a luxury cinema to negotiate a long term lease with SCC Investments, ownership of South County Commons.www.ricentral.com
