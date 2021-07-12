Mystic Cinema Group looks to turn South County Commons space into luxury cinema

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». As befits the name, the Museum of the Moving Image’s annual First Look festival presents the US and/or New York premieres of many of the latest international arthouse films. Because of the pandemic, last year’s iteration of the festival had to take place in an abbreviated, online-only form. This year’s version is in many ways a “makeup” for last year, hence it being called First Look 20/21. Mixing both in-person and online events, the program combines new titles with films that had been planned for last year but ended up not being shown. Additionally, the weekend series, Working on It, will allow passholders into creative workshops with filmmakers and critics.