Today as a part of its San Diego Comic-Con panel, Showtime finally revealed all sorts of information on Dexter season 9 — including a premiere date!. Let’s start with that, given that this will be inevitably the most important thing for a lot of people out there. New episodes of the revival, which is now entitled Dexter: New Blood, are going to premiere on Sunday, November 7. There is also a new trailer, which you can check out below.