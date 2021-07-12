AIPAC Cancels 2022 Gathering Due to COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19. “New Yorkers fought long and hard and sacrificed a lot to get to where we are today – where we are not just surviving but living life,” Governor Cuomo said. “But our fight is not over, and we know this because the Delta variant continues to infect more and more people, particularly those who are still unvaccinated. We cannot risk throwing away all of our hard-won progress, so I urge everyone who still needs their shot to get it right away and help protect themselves, their neighbors and their loved ones.”