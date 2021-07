A vote center is open now to voters looking to cast ballots in the July 20 Norwalk-La Mirada Unified special election for two open seats on the school board. The vote center will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for safe in-person voting or to drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots. Voters can also drop off completed vote-by-mail ballots at any participating ballot drop box.