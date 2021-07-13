Young Bucks Get Yelled At For Shaving On Dark Order-less Being The Elite (Recap)

The latest episode of Being the Elite lacks the Dark Order and instead ups the ante on Young Bucks content. You can see the full episode below along with a recap:. * We start off with a montage of the Young Bucks arriving in Miami for the Road Rager episode of Dynamite. Nick says that this week’s Being the Elite is already better because the Dark Order isn’t on it, and joke about how viewership is going up without them before saying ‘F off, Dark Order.” They talk about how fans found them at the airport and they had to sprint away from them to get to their connecting flight. They complain about the travel and how much money they’ve spent on shoes. Nick says it’s good to do vlogs now that they’re heels so their true feelings can come out, and says he hates doing BTE for free, noting, “Whye do we do it still? Because, I dunno.”