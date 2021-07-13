Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

On a national stage, UConn's Bueckers, Moore use 'power and influence' in an effort to influence change

By Doug Bonjour
Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a night when the biggest names in sports hit the red carpet in celebration of their accomplishments, women’s basketball’s most iconic college program stole the show. UConn players both past and present, Maya Moore and Paige Bueckers, took to the stage Saturday night at the ESPYS to educate about issues larger than themselves.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Taylor
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Maya Moore
Person
George Floyd
Person
Renee Montgomery
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Geno Auriemma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Black Women#Uconn#Espys#Arthur Ashe Award#Warmup#Philando Castile#Mvp#Lgbtq#Huskies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
WNBA
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Kofi Cockburn Announces He’s Down To 3 Schools

Illinois superstar Kofi Cockburn surprised the college hoops world a few weeks ago, with the news that he had entered the transfer portal. Today, he announced his options for next year. Cockburn was one of the stars of Illinois basketball, a one-seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. After winning Big...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Illinois HC Brad Underwood discusses Kofi Cockburn's portal situation

Illinois continues to deal with the possibility of needing to replace Kofi Cockburn this offseason. The star big man had been investigating the NBA Draft process after a strong sophomore season. Cockburn has since returned to college but where he plays in 2021-22 remains up in the air. He entered the transfer portal and withdrew from the 2021 Draft.
High SchoolPosted by
DawgsDaily

Christen Miller is Down to Four Schools

Christen Miller's stock has significantly risen over the last few months as he broke onto the national scene this offseason. The Cedar Grove High School student just announced his top four schools left remaining in his recruitment. Miller lists Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC, all four programs see the...
College SportsNBC Washington

UConn's Paige Bueckers Takes in a Goodman League Game at Barry Farms in D.C.

UConn star Bueckers takes in Goodman League game at Barry Farms originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Paige Bueckers, UConn women’s basketball standout, has been spotted in the nation’s capital, attending a Goodman League game in D.C.’s Barry Farms neighborhood. Bueckers, a rising sophomore on Gino Auriemma’s University of Connecticut...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why USA Men's Basketball Has a 'Gregg Popovich Problem'

Chris Broussard: “Popovich is 11-6 in international play. They were 75-1 under Krzyzewski, and we hadn’t lost an Olympic game in 25 years. He’s 6-3 in games that matter internationally. He’s doing a BAD job. There are other reasons –‘ does the roster fit?’ and players aren’t playing well, I get all that, but there are no two ways about it, he’s struggling in international play. They’ve lost three out of their last four if you count exhibitions and he’s 11-6… Popovich is trying to run an offense with ball and player movement, which I like and I think is the best way to play basketball because a 5-man team that is talented is going to beat a team that is just ISO for the most part, but these players aren’t used to playing that way. That’s not how most teams play in the NBA anymore, and it’s not how our greatest players grow up playing. We’re not used to guarding those types of offenses anymore either… We got some issues here, and Popovich’s coaching has been one of them… We say that ‘the world has caught up…’ The whole world HAS caught up, but no individual country has caught us. We’re not playing ‘the world’, we’re playing individual countries. Slovenia has two million people, think about that. Brooklyn has more people than Slovenia!” (Full Video Above)
NFLElle

German Gymnastics Team Wear Full-Body Leotards In Protest Over Sexualisation Of Their Sport

The Olympics serves to launch the profiles of talented athletes, unite countries in pride and recognise record-breaking athletes in their fields. But, over the years, the Olympics has also been a platform for social justice issues with athletes using their moment in the spotlight to alert the viewing global audience to ongoing injustices. For example, in 1968 Team USA athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos rose their hands to make a Black Power fist while on the medal podium to remind viewers that even though they were Team USA athletes, Black people back at home still didn't have fundamental civil rights.
NFLPress Democrat

Simone Biles’ withdrawal signals trend toward athletes’ self-advocacy

As usual, Simone Biles stuck her landing. Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast ever to chalk her hands, found another way to shock the world Tuesday when she pulled out of the team all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics, ascribing it to mental unease. “This Olympic Games, I wanted it...
Illinois StateWCIA

Top-75 guard Jayden Epps commits to Illinois

(WCIA) — Chester Frazier is already making his mark on the Illinois Basketball program — the Illini assistant landed his second Top-100 recruit since becoming an assistant coach at Illinois. On Tuesday, Virginia native Jayden Epps committed to the Illini, announcing via his social media. Epps was previously committed to...
MLBStamford Advocate

Why did the Royals pick Connecticut's Frank Mozzicato: Here are 5 reasons from the curveball to the money

As the spring high school sports season began, Frank Mozzicato was starting the short journey from East Catholic in Manchester to the University of Connecticut in Storrs. The lefthander from Ellington was a solid prospect, for sure. Pitching for a strong program — East Catholic produced none other than UConn coach Jim Penders, whose son Hank was Mozzicato’s catcher this season — he figured to attract some Major League scouts to Greater Hartford this spring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy