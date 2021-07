It’s All-Star Weekend, the unofficial half-way point of the MLB season, so let’s take a look at how the Santa Clarita stars are performing. Tyler Glasnow (Hart ‘11) has expressed optimism about a possible return to the 2021 season after partially tearing his UCL in mid June. Glasnow was in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career. Through 14 starts and 88 innings, he had a 2.66 ERA and a 5-2 record. Glasnow also had 123 strikeouts which ranked him in the top 5 in the MLB before his injury. Hopefully, Glasnow will be able to return before the end of the season and help the Rays make a playoff push. They currently sit as the first wild card in the American League.